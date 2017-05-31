Oba of Lagos advises Nigerians not to fight over Politicians

A piece of advice has been given by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, to Nigerians not to engage in disagreement over politicians, saying politicians always have a way of reconciling their differences behind closed doors. A statement on Tuesday said Akiolu spoke during the 60th birthday of Mrs. Folashade Ashafa, the wife of …

