Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu’s Palace reportedly Gutted by Fire

According to several reports, the Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu‘s palace was gutted by fire this evening. The source of the fire remains unknown but the fire has since been contained by the Lagos State Fire Department. The palace is yet to send out an official statement. Watch the video below as shared by ovoko.com.ng.

