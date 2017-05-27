Oba of Lagos seeks conversion of Yabatech to a university

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to speed up the conversion of the nation’s first higher institution, Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) to a university.

Oba Akiolu made the appeal when the Governing Council of the institution, led by its chairman, Barrister Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), paid him a courtesy call. He said, institutions of Yabatech pedigree, and which had produced graduates who had made significant contributions to national development elsewhere are encouraged to do more.

“Those who picked Fagbemi as chairman know that whatever he lays his hands on prospers. He will be working with a productive Rector, who is also a strong woman.”

The Oba commended Fagbemi for his foresight to pay him a courtesy visit saying as a traditional ruler, he could not distance himself from his subjects.

He described the appointment of Fagbemi, an astute lawyer, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as timely, and commended the government for the determination to put things in order.

The post Oba of Lagos seeks conversion of Yabatech to a university appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

