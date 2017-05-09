Pages Navigation Menu

Obafemi Awolowo University Gets A New VC

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has gotten a new Vice Chancellor Prof. Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunmodede has emerged the Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, Osun State. The Chairman of the institution Governing Council, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, made the announcement on Monday. 21 applications were screened for the position. Born on January 23, 1957 …

