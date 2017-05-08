Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yates says she warned White House Flynn could be ‘blackmailed’ – Washington Post

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Yates says she warned White House Flynn could be 'blackmailed'
Washington Post
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates said Monday she warned the top lawyer in the White House that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn could be blackmailed by Russia, and gave the White House a private warning “so that they could take …
Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was a blackmail riskCNN
WATCH LIVE: Sally Yates Testifies: 'We Believed Gen. Flynn Was Compromised'NPR
Obama warned Trump about hiring Michael FlynnBBC News
Daily Mail –NEWS.com.au –The Guardian –CNBC
all 640 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.