Obanikoro & Other PDP Bigwigs will be Joining us Soon – APC Chieftain

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Henry Ajomale on Wednesday said the party is stepping up arrangements to welcome a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro into its fold in a matter of weeks. Ajomale,who gave the hint in an interview with newsmen […]

