Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obanikoro to officially join APC in matter of weeks – Ajomale

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, Chief Henry Ajomale has said that former Minister of State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro would officially decamp to the ruling party in a matter of weeks. Ajomale told newsmen in Ikeja on Wednesday that Obanikoro was coming along with […]

Obanikoro to officially join APC in matter of weeks – Ajomale

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.