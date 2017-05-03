Obasanjo charges Indian community on role in Nigeria’s growth

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated the need for the Indian community in Nigeria to contribute to the growth and development of the country towards economic self-reliance.

He said this during an interactive session with Indian Professional’s Forum at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.He added that he always admired steps taken by India to make the country’s economy self-reliant.

Recalling his days at the Indian Military Academy, he said Indians and Nigerians have a deep bond and similarities in culture and family values. He expressed concern why Nigeria was not able to match the country in developmental pace.

Obasanjo, however stressed that by learning from the Indian model, this can be achieved in a short time. The former president commended the steps taken by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle corruption in the country.

He noted the contributions of Indian nationals doing business in Nigeria, who he said are the second largest employer after the government and contribute to the growth and development of the economy in almost every sector.

According to him, some sectors where India can further assist Nigeria are education, health, automobile industry, agriculture and others. He welcomed all members of the Indian Professional’s Forum led by its president, Mr. Dinesh Rathi and hope that such forum would be held regularly.

