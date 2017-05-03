Obasanjo charges Indian community on self-reliance partnership

By Ebun Sessou

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized the importance of the contribution of Indian society to the growth, development and efforts towards self-reliance of the Nigerian economy. He said this during an interactive session with Indian Professional Forum at his presidential library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former president noted that he personally has many sweet memories of India during his military training in Pune and other parts of that country.

According to him, “I always admire India’s growth and the steps it had taken to make itself self-reliant in almost all sectors of the economy, stressing that Nigeria and India share a deep bond and have many similarities.

“There is a plethora of Indian businesses that are in partnership with indigenous Nigerian businesses and are doing extremely well. They are spread all over Nigeria in almost all sectors, with some in Abeokuta, which is very encouraging. Some sectors where Indians can further enhance their positive roles are education, medicine, automobile industry, agriculture among others.”

