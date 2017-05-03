Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami meet in Minna

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), have met behind closed doors in Minna, Niger State. It was learnt that the meeting which took place last Monday for over two hours at the hilltop home of former military President Babangida might not be unconnected with the challenging health of […]

The post Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami meet in Minna appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

