Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami secretly meet in Minna
Three former Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar on Monday, met in Minna, Niger State. According to Leadership, the meeting was held at the hilltop home of IBB and lasted for over two hours. Visitors who usually besiege Babangida’s house were streamlined, with some of them stopped from entering the house […]
Obasanjo, IBB, Abdulsalami secretly meet in Minna
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!