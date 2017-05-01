Obasanjo rains curses on saboteurs of Nigeria’s economy
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend, cursed local and foreign saboteurs of Nigeria’s economy. The ex-President, expressed his anger in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at an interactive session with the Indian Professionals’ Forum(IPF) in Nigeria. He condemned companies that have made the country a dumping ground for sub-standard and fake products. Obasanjo said: […]
