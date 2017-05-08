Obasanjo under a spell – Wife explodes ahead son's wedding to Baba Ijebu's daughter

Daily Post Nigeria

The controversy over the date for the wedding of Tope Adebutu, the daughter of Chief Kessington Adebutu and the son of Olujonwo Obasanjo, a son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, ​is still raging. ​Th​is is as Obasanjo's wife, Taiwo, declared that …



and more »