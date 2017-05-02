Obasanjo: Unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases worrying
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday in Abuja decried the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria. Obasanjo expressed his displeasure while delivering the inauguration lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). The title of the lecture is “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development in Nigeria:
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!