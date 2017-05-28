Obasanjo Urges Lawson to Change Face of NACCIMA & Boost the Nigerian Economy

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the emergence of Iyalode Alaba Lawson as the first female president of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) would boost the Nigerian economy. Obasanjo, who was represented by his wife, Bola, stated this in Abeokuta at the 57th Annual General Meeting and Conference […]

The post Obasanjo Urges Lawson to Change Face of NACCIMA & Boost the Nigerian Economy appeared first on BellaNaija.

