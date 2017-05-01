Obasanjo Warns Expatriates Against Undermining Economy

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned expatriates doing business in the country not to undermine the country’s economy.

Obasanjo who spoke at the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at an interactive session with Indian Professionals’ Forum condemned a situation where some of the companies would import sub standard and fake products into the country.

The former president said such action undermines the country’s economy hence they must desist from it.

Obasanjo maintained that a situation where companies import ridiculous things like jollof rice was unhealthy to local economy saying such actions negates our self reliance drive.

Speaking specifically on Indian – Nigerian situation, Obasanjo said his sojourn in India in1965 as part of his military training has tremendous impact on him especially on how the country used self esteem to develop saying, “my policies in government as military Head of State or Military Chief Executive was substantially influenced by my experience in Indian.

Dwelling on the activities of Indian business community in Nigeria Obasanjo charged the professionals to always obey laws of the land in going about their business .

He however asked them to help check those that engage in illegitimate practices.

He said, “At the private sector level, there are probably five or four areas that are going very very well, Indian enterprises, corporate bodies have been established, they are doing fairly well, employing local staff and rarely making, legitimate and genuine contribution to Nigeria economy.

“There are Indians who are in partnership with Nigerians and they are doing well, we have some even here in Abeokuta.

“But there are ugly faces, there are Indian companies that have been doing what they will not do in Indian and that is unfortunate and I hope those of you who are doing the right thing, who really make us proud on our association with Indian, will make sure that this type things of bad things stopped.

“I have the unfortunate responsibility to deport some Indians from what they have done wrong, my successors brought them back, he too later sent them back again, the one who brought them back, send them back again because, you see, leopard never changes its skin and they believe that they can bribe their way in this country.”

