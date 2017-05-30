Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo was disconnected from realities of Nigeria – Donald Duke

Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke, has said “old people in government are usually disconnected from the realities on ground.” Speaking at a symposium for governance and transparency organised by The Future Project on Tuesday in Lagos, Duke stated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had a disconnect with the economic and political realities of the […]

