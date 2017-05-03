Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obasanjo worried over failure to prosecute corrupt Nigerian politicians​

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria. Obasanjo made this while delivering the inauguration lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Tuesday. He spoke on the topic, “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development […]

Obasanjo worried over failure to prosecute corrupt Nigerian politicians​

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.