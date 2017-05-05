Obaseki charges NGOs to monitor Edo State government – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Obaseki charges NGOs to monitor Edo State government
Guardian (blog)
Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has urged civil societies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the state to keep an eye on the activities of his administration and offer constructive criticism. According to the governor who spoke …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!