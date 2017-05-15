Obaseki commiserates with Anenih

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Eugene Anenih, the second son of prominent politician, Chief Tony Anenih, who reportedly died on Sunday in Lagos.

The governor described him as a proper professional with wonderful character, while also commiserating with the Anenih family on their loss.

He said: “I received with shock the death of Eugene Anenih, having spoken a few days ago with Chief Tony Anenih, his father, on the preparation for his mother’s burial. He was a friend and a professional colleague, who exuded a very high level of professionalism, competence, decency and humility”.

Governor Obaseki said the loss was a big blow to the Anenih family, the capital market community and Edo State in general, as he shared in their grief.

According to him: “I commiserate with his aged father, Chief Anenih, his siblings, especially his elder brother, Anenih Jr., other siblings, his wife and children. I pray God grants us all the fortitude to bear his loss, even as we pray that God grants him eternal rest in his bosom.”

