Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki demolishes Edo High Court buildings, continues work on Ogbemudia secretariat

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Buildings housing Edo State High Courts 5, 6 and 7 have been demolished. The demolition exercise, which is at the instance of the State government, is to pave way for the construction of ultra modern court halls. The buildings, located along Reservation Road, were among the cluster of buildings, which comprised​ of the State Judiciary Service Commission, High Courts, and Secretariat buildings, were constructed during the military administration of late Brig.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.