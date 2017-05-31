Obaseki Inaugurates Arase Committee On PPP law Task Force

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has restated his administration’s determination to enforce the Community Development Association (CDA) law, stressing that the long arm of the law would catch up with anyone found contravening any section of such law.

The governor stated this in Benin City, where he inaugurated the committee, led by the Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.

Governor Obaseki noted that the activities of the so-called CDAs not only posed challenges to the political climate of the state, but also retarded economic growth and development in the communities particularly and the state in general.

The governor also expressed displeasure at the CDAs’ flagrant disregard for the Rule of Law to achieve their selfish interests, explaining that the task force on Private Property Protection (PPP) law set up to enforce the law was one of the provisions enshrined in the CDA law.

The committee, meanwhile, was mandated to enforce the PPP law, monitor the CDAs and other group activities, ensure compliance with the provisions of the law, prohibit CDAs and other groups from selling landed properties or collecting any related fees or levies, and help apprehend or direct to the security agents any person or persons found contravening the law.

In addition, he directed the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barrister Osarodion Ogie, to make available ten thousand copies of the law to the committee, which in turn would distribute them to all the communities so that nobody would claim ignorance of the law.

On his part, Arase said that the committee would ensure that the purpose of promulgating the law was achieved, while also appreciating the Oba of Benin, Oba Eware II for his passion and love for the people of the state in criminalising the activities of the CDAs.

