Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sports Unify People Of All Races – Oba Of Benin – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Sports Unify People Of All Races – Oba Of Benin
Leadership Newspapers
Golfing with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State last weekend, the Oba of Benin, HRM Oba Ewuare II, has stated that sports, including golf, unify people from various tribes, professions and even countries in general. This was as he flagged off the 6th
Obaseki to boost revenue for councilsThe Nation Newspaper
We do not owe pensioners – Edo GovtNigerian Observer
I will create time to play Golf, says Gov. ObasekiVanguard
THISDAY Newspapers –E60buzz (press release) (blog) –TheNewsGuru
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.