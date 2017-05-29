Sports Unify People Of All Races – Oba Of Benin – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Sports Unify People Of All Races – Oba Of Benin
Leadership Newspapers
Golfing with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State last weekend, the Oba of Benin, HRM Oba Ewuare II, has stated that sports, including golf, unify people from various tribes, professions and even countries in general. This was as he flagged off the 6th …
Obaseki to boost revenue for councils
We do not owe pensioners – Edo Govt
I will create time to play Golf, says Gov. Obaseki
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!