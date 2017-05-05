Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki to commission 3000km of roads in first tenure – Vanguard

Obaseki to commission 3000km of roads in first tenure
Vanguard
BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has promised to complete over 3,000 kilometres of roads in his tenure, adding that the materials for the construction of the roads will be sourced from the state and not outside. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.

