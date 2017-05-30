Appeal Court reserves judgement on Edo gov’ship tussle – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Appeal Court reserves judgement on Edo gov'ship tussle
Daily Trust
The Benin Division of the Court of Appeal has reserved judgement in the appeal and cross appeal filed by PDP and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on one hand, and Governor Godwin Obaseki and APC on the other. Pastor Ize-Iyamu had filed 41 …
Appeal Court Reserves Judgement on Edo Guber Election
Obaseki Verses Ize-Iyamu: Appeal Court Resume Hearing, Reserve Judgement
Edo Guber Tussle: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!