Appeal Court reserves judgement on Edo gov’ship tussle – Daily Trust

Posted on May 30, 2017


Daily Trust

Appeal Court reserves judgement on Edo gov'ship tussle
Daily Trust
The Benin Division of the Court of Appeal has reserved judgement in the appeal and cross appeal filed by PDP and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on one hand, and Governor Godwin Obaseki and APC on the other. Pastor Ize-Iyamu had filed 41 …
