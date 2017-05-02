Obaseki Vows Not To Owe Workers Salaries

Members of the organised labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Edo State yesterday expressed confidence in the policy direction of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

This is as Governor Obaseki also promised that his administration will be prompt in the payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

The workers who gathered at Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium met with Governor Obaseki to celebrate the International Workers’ Day. The chairman of Edo State council of the TUC, Comrade Ohue Marshall said: “I want to begin by saying congratulations on your victory at the polls as governor of Edo State, which was once again reaffirmed at the election petition tribunal. Despite the situation facing workers, I can see hope, I have hope. Optimism in God, which is our life propeller, elicits that joy, which hope gives”.

He said that in barely six months since Obaseki assumed office as governor of Edo State, it was apt to declare that the state is already witnessing giant strides in areas of construction and rehabilitation of roads in the Benin metropolis. In addition, he expressed satisfaction with the governor’s habit of ensuring prompt payment of orkers’ salaries in the state since he assumed office.

The NLC chairman, Emmanuel Ademokun in his remarks said: “On the side of the working people we are grateful that issues of workers’ welfare are still being attended to by the government despite the economic recession in the country. The need to diversify the economy of the state cannot be overemphasised. It is in this direction that we salute

the courage and zeal of the state governor to create about 200,000 jobs in the state.”

Meanwhile as the as NLC, TUC and other labour affiliate celebrate at Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, members of Comrade Joe Ajaero’s, United Labour Congress, ULC, a break away from the NLC, held a parallel rally at Ikpoba Hill.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

