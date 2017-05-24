Obeagu rolls out drums for Okechuchukwu, as Ekweremadu attracts N15billion road project to constituency

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU– The Obeagu Community in Agwu Local Government Area of Enugu State last Sunday, rolled out the drums to celebrate their representative in the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu for attracting some road projects to the area.

Previously, a journey to the community used to be like one to Golgotha.

But all that have changed now and the hilly but agrarian community is now accessible with asphalt road, stretching through the mountainous terrain from Ihe by Enugu-Port Harcourt road junction through Oweli Court to Ugbo.

The 4.6 kilometer road passes through Obeagu-Ugbo Okpala with a spur to Umuonaga and another spur to Achara, terminating at Umuagulu, all in the local government area.

The celebration by the community was therefore, not only for their new lease of life but also to appreciate the effort of the member representing Awgu/Aninri/Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Okechukwu, for his efforts.

The Catholic-dominated community left the St. Theresa’s Parish Church and celebrated Mass at the Obegau Secondary School field, to contain the overwhelming number of people who trooped out to say thank you to the law maker.

The officiating Priest, Rev. Fr Simon Umah said the ceremony was a testimony of how God could use an individual to transform the lives of a people.

Preaching his sermon from the Gospel of the Good Shepherd, Fr. Umah said the Okechukwu and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu have shown great compassion for their constituencies and prayed God for their safety at work.

Later, the Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Christopher Ukaekwe recounted how bad their road was before Okechukwu’s intervention, noting that since its construction, income from their farm produce had appreciated.

Ukaekwe said: “He (Okechukwu) came to Obeagu and saw that we were suffering and he promised he will construct the road and he has done it so that we can transport our farm produce. Our farming is now made easier because we just come out from the farms and enter vehicles.”

He, however, asked the government to help the community further by constructing the road to Awgu township as well as to provide potable water for them.

The community’s woman leader, Mrs. Beatrice Kenechukwu said, “we are welcoming Okechukwu and also thanking him for everything he has been doing for us. We can now ride on motorcycles from our farms. We are praying for his success in all his future endeavours.”

In their welcome address, the Obeagu community said they had never lagged behind in supporting government programmes, adding that they were proud to be identified with the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

According to them, Senator Ike Ekweremadu was also aiding in rehabilitation of their secondary school and poured encomiums on both Ekweremadu and Okechukwu.

Present on the occasion were Senator Ekweremadu, Rep Dennis Amadi of Udi/Ezeagu Federal House of Representatives, members of Enugu state House of Assembly led by deputy speaker, Don Uzogbado, the state Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, the Chairman of Awgu Local Government, Stanley Okeke, traditional rulers among other community leaders and youths who sang songs of joy.

Ekweremadu said that one of the biggest projects attracted to his constituency was the proposed N15 billion road linking Awgu and Oji River local governments in the 2017 budget just as Okechukwu said he should be the one thanking the community for finding him worthy as their representatives and pledged to continue to do his best for the people.

