Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obiano, Apga And the Future of Ndigbo; 30 Things You Must Know

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

The Future of APGA and Ndigbo in Nigeria. Here are Thirty indisputable facts about the Administration of Governor Willie Obiano in Anambra State, The All Progressive Grand Alliance and The Future of the Igbo Nation.  1. What ndi Igbo need now is their voice to be properly heard 2. Ndi Igbo have whatever it takes …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Obiano, Apga And the Future of Ndigbo; 30 Things You Must Know appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.