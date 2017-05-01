Obiano Moves To Construct Railway In Anambra
The State Government through its Ministry of Planning and Budget and ANSIPPA is in talks with a Chinese firm for the development of rail projects in the State. Governor Willie Obiano disclosed this at the governor’s Lodge, Amawbia when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of an ultra modern bonded container freight […]
