Obiano Moves To Construct Railway In Anambra

Posted on May 1, 2017

The State Government through its Ministry of Planning and Budget and ANSIPPA is in talks with a Chinese firm for the development of rail projects in the State. Governor Willie Obiano disclosed this at the governor’s Lodge, Amawbia when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of an ultra modern bonded container freight […]

