OBJ, IBB, Abdulsalami Meet In Minna – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
OBJ, IBB, Abdulsalami Meet In Minna
Leadership Newspapers
Three former Nigerian leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) yesterday met behind closed doors in Minna, the capital of Niger State. LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting which lasted …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!