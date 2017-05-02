OBJ, IBB and Abubakar meet over state on the nation

Former President, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, Tuesday, visited Generals Ibrahim Babangida in Minna where he held a closed door meeting with the former heads of state, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar over the state of the nation and the ailing health of the incumbent pope resident, Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting which was held in the uphill residence of former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida was said to have lasted for about three hours.

Our correspondent gathered that former president Obasanjo who arrived Minna Airport was welcomed by the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who also drove him straight to Gen. Babangida’s house where Gen. Abubakar was also said to be waiting.

During the meeting, the three leaders were said to have discussed extensively on the the problem confronting the country.

It was gathered that the three former leaders agreed to speak out at the appropriate time on the issue.

All the domestic and security staff of General Babangida and governor Bello were excused from the visinity of the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the governor also drove Obasanjo back to the airport to his destination.

The post OBJ, IBB and Abubakar meet over state on the nation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

