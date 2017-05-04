Oboh eager to swing at Ladies Golf Open in Switzerland

Being her third Ladies European Tour (LET) Access Tournament, Nigeria’s teenage sensation, Georgia Oboh will compete against the world’s best this weekend at the 2017 VP Bank Ladies Open in Switzerland.



Oboh, who finished in second round at the Azores Open in Portugal last month will be hoping to make impact at the championship as part of her build up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.



With her participation, Oboh becomes the first Nigerian and African to feature in the tournament with the 40,000 euros prize money tournament holding at Gams-Werdenberg Golf Club, Gams in Switzerland.



The tournament is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) Access Series, and it remains the only ladies’ pro golf tournament in Switzerland.



For the spokesperson for the organisers, Gabriele Nauer: “It is the fourth time we are having a LET Access tournament in Switzerland. Every year we are giving some young girls the chance of a wildcards and to be part of the tournament. We think, that it is very important for the golf sport, that young people get the encouragement and progress to play a LET Access Series tournaments. Georgia will be the first African at the VP Bank Ladies Open 2017.



Oboh who had been training at the Golf Club in the last five days will take to the golf course today and the 2015 World Teen Champion said: “It is a great honour to be given the opportunity to compete with world class professional golfers on an international stage. I am very excited and look forward to my second professional event.”



“My target is to compete in as many majors as possible, such as the US Women’s Open, RICOH Women’s British Open and the Evian Championships. I aim to do this by training hard and focus 100 percent on my goals and ambition,” she said.



“I consider it to be a great honour and another stepping stone towards my career on the LET and LPGA Tours. I hope this would also inspire other Nigerian and African girls to aspire to the same. That would make me really pleased if some girls take up the challenge too,” Oboh said.

The post Oboh eager to swing at Ladies Golf Open in Switzerland appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

