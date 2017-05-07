Pages Navigation Menu

Oby Ezekwesili reacts to news of freed 80 Chibok girls

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Oby Ezekwesili has said she is praying hard that reports of the release of 80 Chibok girls by Boko Haram insurgents become true. “You CAN’T imagine how HARD my heart is beating right now as I furiously PRAY that this news of release of 80 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

