Ocheni: Bello hails Senate

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has hailed the Nigerian Senate for approving the appointment of Prof. Stephen Ocheni as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said his appointment will enrich governance in the country.

The Governor who spoke Wednesday through his Director General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Prof. Ocheni worthy of serving in his administration.

According to him, “The Senate today, rose above primordial interests to respond to our national need for men of integrity and capacity to drive the Change Agenda of Mr. President. Professor Ocheni is a brilliant scholar, excellent administrator and a staunch believer in the desire and drive of Mr. President to rebuild our nation.

“His clearance has now made it possible for Kogi State to be represented in the Federal Executive Council.

“We congratulate Prof Ocheni and wish to express our supreme confidence in his capacity and integrity to do us proud as a State. The appointment of a Change Agent like Prof Ocheni has made it possible for us to fulfill one of the steps of immortalizing our late but irreplaceable genius, Barrister James Ocholi”.

The governor also assured the Federal Government of his determination to cooperate with it, said the ‘New Direction Agenda’ of his administration will help reposition the state and make it compliant to the development initiative of the President administration.

