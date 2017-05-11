Odu’a runs on corporate governance, says Chairman

Odu’a Investment Company Limited Board Chairman, Chief Segun Ojo, has said the company’s activities are guided by corporate governance.

The firm’s immediate past board chairman, Chief Isaac Akintade, had in an advertorial, alleged that the company was being run contrary to corporate governance.

In a letter to the six owner states governments, Ojo said the allegations by Akintade against the Group Managing Director of the company, Mr. Adewale Raji, were not true.

Ojo expressed worry that the former chairman, who served the company for seven years, four as director and three years as chairman, could mislead the public with non-existent information.

He noted that Akintade’s grouse about the GMD started when he (Akintade) was withdrawn as the Chairman of Odu’a Board of Directors following a March 22, 2017 letter directing his withdrawal by the Ondo State government.

Ojo said, “the standard practice and procedure for appointment and withdrawal of directors in Odu’a is for the owner states to nominate or notify of the withdrawal of a director through a letter to Odu’a after which Odu’a, through the group managing director, would issue a letter of appointment or withdrawal to the director.”

Ojo said since Akintade was formally notified of his withdrawal, it would be illegal for him to attend and preside as the board’s chairman.

On the allegation of approval for payment of N65 million to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Segun Ojo, explained that the process began with a plan to admit Lagos State into Odu’a Group and directed the board to engage the services of any of the top five consulting firms in Nigeria to work out the details of the process of admission of the state.

He said Akintade’s claim that the management sought for the payment of N65 million to PwC for a job that had neither been discussed nor approved by the management committee, board committee and the whole board was spurious.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

