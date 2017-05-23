Odua Youth tourney to unite South West – Ooni

The paramount ruler of the Yorubaland, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has described the upcoming Southwest tournament as an opportunity for the states within the zone to unite as one.

Speaking during the meeting of the FA chairmen of the six states within the region; Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti States, in his kingdom, Ooni revealed that it has been an embarrassment for him not to see players from the region dominating the national teams.

“I am happy with this gathering because it afforded all the people from the region to come together and chart a way forward,” he said.

“The competitions will afford all to come together as a big family and move sports especially football forward in the region.”

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, is the father of the project that will see the six states participating in the Southwest Youth League which will be followed by the Southwest Women League and later the Southwest FA Cup.

The aim of the competitions will be to identify talents, develop the talents and later expose the talents to become future stars.

Nigeria Football Federation First Vice President, who doubled as the Lagos State FA chairman, Seyi Akinwumi, is the chairman of the South West Forum while Osun State FA Chairman, Taiwo Ogunjobi, is one of the coordinators of the project.

The trophy built in the mode of Oduduwa was presented by His Royal Majesty to the FA chairmen with logistics for the competition to be revealed in future date

The post Odua Youth tourney to unite South West – Ooni appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

