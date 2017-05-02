Of Course The Simpsons Took The Piss Out Of Trump’s First 100 Days Quite Brilliantly [Video]
America’s favourite yellow family have poked fun at the Donald in the past, and they weren’t about to let the mythical ‘first 100 days in office’ landmark pass without firing a shot or two.
Sean Spicer hanging himself, Kellyanne Conway fleeing in fear, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner throttling each other, Ivanka as a Supreme Court judge – it’s all there.
Hit it:
Seven percent of the way…
[source:newsau]
