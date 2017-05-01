Off to SA: Olajumoke Goes On Her 1st International Trip

Photos of bread-seller-turned-model, Olajumoke Orisaguna in South Africa has emerged online. It is the first time the model would travel out of the country. Olajumoke became popular last year after she photobombed the photo shoot of rapper Tiny Tempah by TY Bello. Hers has since then been a typical modern day Cinderella story. It is …

The post Off to SA: Olajumoke Goes On Her 1st International Trip appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

