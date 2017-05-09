Pages Navigation Menu

Official campaigns to kick off on May 28 – IEBC – The Star, Kenya

Official campaigns to kick off on May 28 – IEBC
Official campaigns for the August general election will commence on May 28, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has said. Chebukati called on aspirants across the country to maintain law and order during the campaigns. One hundred and eight thousand …
