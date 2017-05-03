Official election campaigns begin as Britain dissolves parliament
Campaigning in Britain’s general election officially began on Wednesday after the dissolution of parliament, with the ruling Conservatives urging voters to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s “strong and stable leadership” through Brexit. Opinion polls put the Conservatives about 16 percentage points ahead of the largest opposition party, Labour, before what many analysts see as an…
