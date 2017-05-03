Official election campaigns begin as Britain dissolves parliament

London – Campaigning in Britain’s general election officially began on Wednesday after the dissolution of parliament, with the ruling Conservatives urging voters to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s “strong and stable leadership” through Brexit.

Opinion polls put the Conservatives about 16 percentage points ahead of the largest opposition party, Labour, before what many analysts see as an unnecessary election that May wants to use to increase her power through a larger parliamentary majority.

May has asked voters to back her leadership of the country and her plans for Brexit negotiations with EU leaders in the election on June 8.

Speaking during campaigning on Wednesday in Oxfordshire, west of London, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron accused May of seeking a “coronation” via the election.

“Families are already, as we’re seeing today, 500 pounds a year worse off as a consequence of the hard Brexit that this Conservative government has chosen,” Farron said.

“And that’s before we have even left [the EU].”

Labour focussed its campaign on cuts to Britain’s ailing National Health Service on Wednesday, as shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth promised to halt planned closures of hospitals and other health services if it wins the election.

Ashworth said threats of closures had “caused widespread concern and confusion,” adding that decisions were taken “behind closed doors, with no genuine involvement of local people.”

May was scheduled to visit Buckingham Palace later Wednesday for Queen Elizabeth II’s formal approval of the dissolution of parliament.

