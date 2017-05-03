Pages Navigation Menu

Officially The Biggest Secret I’ve Ever Had To Keep In My Entire Life! – Lynxxx Reacts To Banky And Adesua’s Engagement

Nigerian Rapper, Lynxxx has congratulated Banky W and Adesua Etomi on their engagement which happened on February and also revealed it’s the biggest secret he had ever kept. Read his post below… “Officially the biggest secret iv eva had to keep in my entire life! 😩😂 Congratulations brother! Its been a long time coming! — …

