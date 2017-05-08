Officials implicated in Nkandla scandal paid millions – News24
Cape Town – While no criminal proceedings were instituted against three officials implicated in the Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) report on Nkandla, two of these officials each received salaries of more than R2m. Furthermore, several bonuses were …
Thousands in performance bonuses paid to Nkandla 'scapegoats'
Nkandla 'fall guys' got performance bonuses
