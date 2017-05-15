Officials Say Lightning Kills No Fewer Than 12 In India

leadership Editors

Officials say no fewer than 12 persons were killed and four others injured after lightning hit two Indian states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

A local government official from Andhra Pradesh told reporters that in Bihar, seven people, including three children, were killed.

The official also said that two others injured when lightning struck them at four locations, while as in Andhra Pradesh five people were killed and two others injured under similar circumstances.

The lightning in both states struck on Sunday evening.

The official added that the casualties were reported from Anantapuramu district.

“Nine villagers had taken shelter in a small shed last evening during rain, the lightning struck the shed killing five persons and injuring two others,” the official said.

The deaths have been reported victims were identified to be belonging to economically weaker sections.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau said no fewer than 2,000 people have died in lightning strikes in India every year since 2005.(Xinhua/NAN)

