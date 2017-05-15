Ogah accepts Supreme Court verdict, congratulates Ikpeazu peace, harmony in Abia — IGBE

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—CHIEF Uche Ogah who took Governor Okezie to Court over the 2015 governorship election, has accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and congratulated the Governor on his victory.

In his congratulatory message to the Governor Ikpeazu, Ogah prayed God to guide the governor in the enormous task of building a new Abia state where peace and tranquility reign.

“The Supreme Court unequivocally reaffirmed your nomination and election as the authentic governor of our beloved state, Abia.

“I have always been a law abiding citizen and will continue to be. My challenge of your nomination was borne out of a genuine desire for clarity and to see that things are put in its right perspective and our apex court, the final arbiter have spoken,” Ogah said.

“As the legal battle comes to an end with the Supreme Court declaration, I’m exceedingly happy today that in the course of this struggle, I never resorted to self help nor encouraged my supporters to indulge in any form of violence.

“My interest in politics is not for fame or personal aggrandizement but to impart positively on the lives of the common man and to make our dear state, Abia the envy of other states.

“My dear brother, it is worthy of note that my desire to see our home state in the right footing, developmentally and economically, is not in doubt and a course I can put everything within my reach to see to fruition.

“Finally, from the depth of my heart, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and pray the almighty God to guide you right in the enormous task of building a new Abia state where peace and tranquility reigns”.

The post Ogah accepts Supreme Court verdict, congratulates Ikpeazu peace, harmony in Abia — IGBE appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

