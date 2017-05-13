Ogah congratulates Ikpeazu, urges supporters to support government

In a show of sportsmanship, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah has congratulated Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu over his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday. In a congratulatory message to Governor Ikpeazu, Ogah said that though the apex court verdict was painful, he has accepted the decision of the court in good faith. “On the 12th of May 2017, the Supreme Court of Nigeria gave their final verdict over my case with Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

