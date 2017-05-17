Ogbeh: Nigeria’s Rice Policy Hurting Thai Production – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Ogbeh: Nigeria's Rice Policy Hurting Thai Production
THISDAY Newspapers
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has said that the federal government's ban on the importation of rice into the country was having severe effects on rice production in Thailand. Thailand used to be the largest …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!