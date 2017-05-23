Ogbeni@60: Osun CAN Bishop praise Aregbesola on development

The Bishop of Osun Anglican Diocese, Reverend James Popoola has described the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the first harbinger of massive infrastructure development in the state.

The Bishop, who spoke at the interdenominational Christian prayer session organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Osun state chapter to commemorate the 60th Birthday Anniversary of Governor Aregbesola at the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo,

Popoola said the government of Governor Aregbesola has in no doubt institutionalised real physical infrastructure development in line with the much desired change that the citizens voted for.

Describing Aregbesola as “God-sent” to redeem the already lost glory of the people of the state, said in spite of the present economic recession ravaging the nation, Osun government has distinguished itself by all socio-economic dimensions.

According to him, “This has been the hallmarks of the present government as series of impressive interventions had been made to improve the state’s economy.

“We are here to praise God for His protection upon the life of His son and Governor of our dear state Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who God has been using to turn around Osun for better in the last few years.

“Aregbesola has made way for the state where it seems difficult to do so. He has turned around the economic fortunes of Osun to the betterment of all, as this can be justified through his physical infrastructural programmes.

“The present government has brought about infrastructural development to the system as this can be attested to in terms of the accomplished projects in the state.

“As we all know, Osun was not like this before. All we have now were not in place before the emergence of this government. But today, Osun can compete favourably with its peers in terms of infrastructure.

“Aregbesola’s administration has brought hope and change to leadership. For instance, this place (Nelson Mandela Freedom Park) was in a deplorable condition before this government rehabilitated to a world class Park.

“The road that leads to this place was also terrible to the extent that one could not have imagined that such beatification can be achieved here.

“If we look at Olaiya Junction and see the beatification and high level of renovation made, one will not but commend this government.

“We are also aware of several interventions which this Government has made in other sectors of the economy aside infrastructure as this remains the basis for commendation.

“To us, these are social intervention programmes that centred mostly on the lives of the citizenry, as impacts of these have been greatly felt.

“We know that people of the state can testify to all this most especially the impact of this government on roads construction that had saved many lives from avoidable roads crashes,” Popoola remarked.

Urging Aregbesola on the need to double efforts in tailoring the state’s economy towards prosperity, Popoola affirmed the commitment of the religious leaders in the state to ensure the success of his administration.

In her remarks, Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs Titilayo Laoye Tomiri who described Aregbesola as a special gift to the state, said all the achievements made by the present administration have been planned for long before his advent.

