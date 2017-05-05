OGFZA to enforce rules on free zone operations

Leadership of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) has said it will enforce the laws and regulations guiding operations in the oil and gas free zones.

Its Managing Director, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, who spoke while addressing the authority’s management in Onne, said the agency had issued circulars to free zone investors on the policy position.

Umana said one of the key concerns addressed in the circulars is pre-release facility by which companies post bonds to effect release of their cargoes ahead of payment of the required fees.

He explained that OGFZA found out from reports by the Customs authority in the free zones that many of such investors failed to redeem their bonds, which is a violation of the condition precedent to the pre-release facility as contained in “Section 1(b) of the memorandum of understanding between OGFZA and the clients”.

The OGFZA boss said the section “provides that all Customs formalities, including payment of duty and perfection of the single goods declaration will be completed within 14 days from the date the application is approved”.

He warned that those who fail to redeem their bonds within the stipulated period will not be allowed to benefit from the pre-release facility in subsequent shipments as provided for in Section (5) of the MOU.

Umana promised that in upholding the rules of engagement in the free zones, OGFZA will work in line with global best practices to ensure the Federal Government is not shortchanged in terms of revenue, and all parties in the free zones get a level-playing field.

“We promise a charter of equity and fairness to all,” the managing director said.

He added that a circular has been issued to modify and realign procedures with regard to enforcement of applicable tariffs as well as approvals for Customs, immigration and local content requirements in accordance with extant laws.

Umana enjoined workers of the agency to ensure that the key performance indicators laid down in the OGFZA Roadmap launched last February were diligently pursued and achieved to usher in a new era of revenue growth and job creation.

The post OGFZA to enforce rules on free zone operations appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

