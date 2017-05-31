Ogie wins Oba of Benin golf tourney

Darlington Ogie produced a superb performance on his return to golf action at the 6th Oba of Benin Pro-Am Golf Tournament as he emerged overall winner of the event concluded on Sunday at the Benin club golf section (BCGS), Benin City.

Standing at 150 net after two days of action in the men’s handicap 0-18 event, Ogie outclassed Benjamin Oghumah in a sudden death play-off that decided the winner.

Also, AVM Aliyu played 151 net to emerge the second runner-up even as Adesoji Benson, winner of the 4th edition could only settle for the fourth place with 153 net.

With this victory, Ogie was presented with the Oba of Benin gold plated giant trophy, locally made Benin artefact trophy and a giant plasma television.

An elated Ogie said “Honestly I feel very happy because this tournament is massive and the biggest tournament in awhile. In the last five years we have not had a tournament as big as this, the prime of this nature and proud to be a winner is even more interesting.”

Former lady captain, Nkiruka Awiaka confirmed her supremacy in the ladies handicap 0-28 category with an astonishing 144 net (73+71 net for two days actions) victory over another ex-lady captain, Debby Otabor who emerged first runner-up with a distance 150 net (73+77 net) while M. Benka-Coker 157 net (80+77 net) secured her the third place prize.

